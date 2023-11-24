Top track

Selecta & Dirty Suc - Dirty Suc - Selecta Motorseries #06

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aleron Club: DJ Yeyo

Independance Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
Selling fast
From €21.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Selecta & Dirty Suc - Dirty Suc - Selecta Motorseries #06
Got a code?

About

EXHAUST SOUND.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ALERÓN.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Selecta

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.