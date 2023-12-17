DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flow

Espacio 88
Sun, 17 Dec, 11:00 am
SocialBarcelona
Flow: un mercado de streetwear cuidadosamente curado para destacar lo mejor del estilo Y2K, ropa deportiva, vintage, deadstock, zapatillas y accesorios.

Tendrá lugar en Espacio 88 en el barrio post-industrial de Poblenou el domingo 17 de diciembre.

Organizado por Flea Market Barcelona y Real Vintage Football.
Venue

Espacio 88

Carrer De Pamplona 88, 08018 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

