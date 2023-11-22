DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BSR at Arca Milano w/ Eden Burns + Ferrari

ARCA
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BSR torna ad Arca Milano, nella console a 360° più iconica della città.

Dalle 19:30 si inizia a ballare con Ferrari (BSR) e si continua poi fino a chiusura con lo special guest: direttamente dalla Nuova Zelanda, il poliedrico Eden Burns (Public Possession...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Arca & BSR

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

