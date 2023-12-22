Top track

Amorphous, Nikki Nair, Kehlani - Back Together (feat. Kehlani) - Nikki Nair Remix

Nikki Nair + Jubilee / gbd / Francis Harris + Tal

Public Records
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
Event information

3 rooms of sound: Join us for an electrifying night of beats, bass and raw energy as we welcome two of Mixmag's Top 25 DJs and Producers of the year, Nikki Nair and Jubilee, to the Sound Room on Fri 12.22 while gbd holds down the Atrium with funk and soul....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Nikki Nair

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

