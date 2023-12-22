Top track

Amorphous, Nikki Nair, Kehlani - Back Together (feat. Kehlani) - Nikki Nair Remix

Nikki Nair + Jubilee / gbd

Public Records
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: Nikki Nair + Jubilee

The Atrium: gbd

UPSTAIRS: Reel.0019

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Nikki Nair

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

