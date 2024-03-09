Top track

Nick Harper + Matt Woosey

Gullivers
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acclaimed guitarist-singer-songwriter Nick Harper plays from his latest album Tempus Fugitive and extensive back catalogue. This is not a normal ‘one man and guitar’ show. In a new, uniquely styled, acoustically driven album and live show, Nick explores th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Matt Woosey, Nick Harper

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

