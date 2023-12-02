DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Broccoli - Fresh Hits & EverGreen

Bronson
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRavenna
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BROCCOLI PARTY - Fresh Hits & Ever Green

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI MAGGIORI DI 18 ANNI

Dj set: Trinity - ToffoloMuzik - Party Marty + Special Guest: hollySpleef

La nostra nuova ricetta tutta da ballare nel clubbing più ricercato e irriverente. La gioia sfre...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

