Xina Mora en Sound Isidro

Sala Clamores
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Xina Mora en Sound Isidro

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

Xina Mora

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

