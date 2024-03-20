Top track

NOAH & THE LONERS

Monarch
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Die Punk-Teenager Noah And The Loners werden von dem 17-jährigen Singer-Songwriter Noah Lonergan an Gesang und Gitarre angeführt, Amber Welsh (Bass), Joseph Boyle (Gitarre) und Noah Riley (Schlagzeug) machen die Truppe komplett. Seine kraftvollen Songs fan...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.

Noah and the Loners

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

