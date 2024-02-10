Top track

FANGO Carnaval

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 10 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El 10 de febrero celebramos Carnaval en FANGO. 8 horas de música, baile y color en la Plaza Monumental protagonizadas por:

- Papa Topo: Banda de Madrid cuyo sonido va del sixties al sabadabadá, del garage al punk y al disco, del pop más dulce a piezas cl...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Music Kitchen SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Barrio Adentro , Papa Topo, Piti Vaccari and 1 more

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

