FREE NRG
Cherry | Friday, February 9th | 10PM - LATE
Welcome to the 2nd installation of FREE NRG.
A club night created by dancers for dancers. See you in the cypher.
Featuring:
SUSH @sushentu 10-11p
FLOW OF BABA @flow.of.baba 11p-12a
MANWELL @manwel...
