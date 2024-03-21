DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mong Tong + Special Guests

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 21 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mong Tong is a Taiwanese psychedelic music band formed by brothers Hom Yu and Jiun Chi. The name "Mong Tong" is derived from the brothers' childhood nickname, which can mean something totally different in different languages from Burmese, Cantonese to Chin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mong Tong

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.