Kalia Vandever, Lionmilk

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Black Editions Presents an evening with celebrated new American composer and trombonist Kalia Vandever.

Based in Brooklyn, NY, Vandever's approach to the trombone is distinctive and defined by her sonorous tone and lyrical improvisational voice. She leans...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Editions LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kalia Vandever, Lionmilk

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

