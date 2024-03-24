Top track

Real Boston Richey – Welcome to Bubbaland Tour

El Club Detroit
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Real Boston Richey's sound combines the flows and slang of his native Florida with punch lines and production reminiscent of Detroit-style trap. The Tallahassee-raised rapper quickly earned attention after he started making music in 2021, with singles like...

This is an all ages event
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Real Boston Richey

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

