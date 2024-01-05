DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alumni Happy Hour

Robert's Westside
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alumni Happy Hour

Friday January 5th, 2024

5PM - 9PM | FREE

For Graduates of OPRF, Fenwick, Trinity & Proviso East

Sponsored By: Clare McDermott- Realtor, Baird & Warner

Attended OPRF, Fenwick, Trinity or Proviso East? If so, this one's for you! Come...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.