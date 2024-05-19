Top track

Deaf Club - For a Good Time Call Someone Else

Deaf Club + The HIRS Collective w/ Life's Torment, Bottom Surgery

The Divebar
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
About

DEAF CLUB take over The Divebar in Las Vegas Sunday May 19th with special guests THE HIRS COLLECTIVE, plus locals LIFES TORMENT and BOTTOM SURGERY

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lifes Torment, The HIRS Collective, Deaf Club

Venue

The Divebar

4110 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

