Snow Strippers

The White Hotel
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£20.20

About

Snow Strippers is a duo made up of members Tatiana Schwaninger and Graham Perez. They met in Florida in 2018 and began making music together towards the end of 2021, forming the band Snow Strippers. Graham had been producing music for years, while Tati had...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snow Strippers

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

