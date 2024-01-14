DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MDMXERCISE x Sweat Vitus: HIIT Workout B2B Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
WellbeingNew York
From $19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get right down to it in 2024: join a high-intensity workout to a high energy soundtrack, led by DJ Madam X (MDMXERCISE) + OHAILEIGH (Sweat Vitus).

Participate in the 45 min workout (with low-impact modifications provided) and then keep the party goi******...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madam X

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.