Top track

Kerchak - Peur (feat. Ziak)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kerchak

L'étage
Sat, 9 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kerchak - Peur (feat. Ziak)
Got a code?

About

« Avec un peu de Confiance, ça va l’faire » c’est avec ce motto que Kerchak fait son entrée fracassante, il y 1 an de cela, dans le rap français avec une nouvelle sonorité que l’hexagone découvre, la Jersey.

Accompagné de Bandmanrill, Favé et Ziak, cet al...

Tout public
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerchak

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.