Interlay w/ Joyer, Feller

Sleeping Village
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

6PM Bar Opens | 8PM Doors / 9PM Show

Chicago-via-Madison band Interlay channels a gnarled, reverb drenched sound heavily influenced by 90s guitar bands and midwestern sensibilities.

Joyer - Brooklyn/Boston based indie slowc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

