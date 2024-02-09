DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+
6PM Bar Opens | 8PM Doors / 9PM Show
Chicago-via-Madison band Interlay channels a gnarled, reverb drenched sound heavily influenced by 90s guitar bands and midwestern sensibilities.
Joyer - Brooklyn/Boston based indie slowc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.