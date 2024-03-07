Braxton Cook

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
E' necessaria l'adesione ad ARCI, ArciGay o UISP '23/'24 per accedere a questo evento.Registrati ora al costo di 10€, pagabili online o in loco: https://tinyurl.com/yp836y8n
Fortemente influenzato da John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, D'Angelo e Frank Ocean,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.