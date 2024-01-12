DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ninety One Invites - Tom Driessler, Zoe Pascal & Ale Lonna + Billy Baxter DJ Set

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at Ninety One Living Room for a night of live jazz, soul, house and broken beat, split across two sets. The house band features bassist Tom Driessler, drummer Zoe Pascal and guitarist Ale Lonna. This is a chance to see two unique performances from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.