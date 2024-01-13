DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Made in England Queen + Bowie + Elton John

Capitol
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lorenzo Campani & His Band presentano Made in England

La musica dei 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍, di 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐈𝐄 e di 𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 insieme in un concerto coinvolgente ed emozionante.

I più grandi successi pop/glam/rock/soul per la prima volta uniti per ra...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

