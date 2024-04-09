DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ackamoor’s route to Afro-Futurist jazz began in the US in the 1960s, but was fast tracked in 1972, when he and the band, then a trio, began a year traveling and performing in Africa. From Morocco, the group set off through Senegal for Ghana, before crossin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.