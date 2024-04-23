Top track

Erlend Øye - The Black Keys Work

Erlend Øye & la Comitiva

Monk - Sala Teatro
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Erlend Øye & la Comitiva live at MONK

Chi ascolta la musica di Erlend Øye forse non si aspetterà, nome a parte, di trovarsi di fronte ad un cantautore norvegese. Nel 2012, Øye si è trasferito a Siracusa, in Sicilia. Lì incontra un trio di musicisti sicili...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

