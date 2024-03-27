Top track

Codeine

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

90’s band Codeine is playing shows in support of their lost album Dessau, recorded in 1992 but released just last year, along with new, colored vinyl reissues of their three original Sub Pop records: Frigid Stars LP, Barely Real (EP), and The White Birch,...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

