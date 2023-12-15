Top track

41 - Bent (with Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter & TaTa)

Jenn Carter Kyle Richh Tata x Aux ft 163Marg Bxks

The Dome
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from all corners of brooklyn, the collective known as 4`1 is bringing a new energy to hip-hop that will undoubtedly spark worldwide acclaim.Members Kyle Ricch, Jenn Carter & Tata have all made noise in the streets individually, yet when they mobil...

This is an 14+ event, Under 18s with Adult (1:1)
Presented by STAR GO
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata and 1 more

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

