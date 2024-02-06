Top track

TV Priest - Bury Me In My Shoes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

TV Priest

Headrow House
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TV Priest - Bury Me In My Shoes
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

TV Priest

Tuesday 6 February

Headrow House

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TV Priest

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs