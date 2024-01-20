DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jam'd

229
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Widely regarded now as the UK's most authentic and leading tribute to The Jam, The Jam’d are totally committed to giving an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the Woking 3. As full time touring professional music...

This is an 14+ event (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by The Jam'd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Jam’d

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.