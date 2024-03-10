Top track

RHODES (solo acoustic)

Säälchen
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€29.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rhodes - Let It All Go
About

Due for release in early 2024, RHODES´ new album (un-finished) is an astounding collection of songs that sees the Hertfordshire-born, London-based artist turn the lens on himself. The music – swirling synths, tenderly picked guitars, stark piano, and ghost...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

