Daniela Pes - Carme

Melody AM

Auditorium Novecento
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNapoli
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il progetto MELODY A.M. si ispira all’ampiezza delle vibrazioni che si possono costruire attraverso la musica. Così come le frequenze radiofoniche (AM) danno la possibilità di comunicare a lunghe distanze, la melodia in questo caso vuole ampliare e diversi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Orfeo Booking
Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Auditorium Novecento

Via Enrico De Marinis 4, 80134 Naples Naples, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

