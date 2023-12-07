DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PASS 3J │Bars en Trans│Salle de la Cité

Salle de la Cité
7 Dec - 9 Dec
GigsRennes
From €25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Profitez d'un Pass 3 jours pour la Salle de la Cité avec 17 groupes programmés durant le festival : CARRIEGOSS, CRAZE, MOSSAÏ MOSSAÏ, MALVINA, ALEXI SHELL, VISCERAL, LE FREAKY CREW, DVTR, AKIRA & LE SABBAT, NATHALIE FROEHLICH, RADIO CARGO, MADDY STREET, DA...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Visceral

Venue

Salle de la Cité

10 Rue Saint-Louis, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
800 capacity

