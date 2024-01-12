Top track

Pearl Jam - Animal

Grunge Night

Hot Box
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night back in the 90's. Solid grunge music all night with Denholm 'Alive (Barely)' Ellis picking out the choicest cuts from the Seattle scene. Featured artists will be Screaming Trees, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam Nirvana,...

All ages
Presented by HotBox Live
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Denholm Ellis

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

