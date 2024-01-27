DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Off Entente Nocturne Festival - Bateau Fort

Le Mazette
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
Entente Nocturne Festival - Fort Intérieur / Le Bateau Fort

Le samedi 27 janvier de l’an de grâce MMXXIV posons ensemble la première pierre de cette renaissance. Embarquons sur la péniche Mazette pour voguer le temps d’une nuit vers ce rêve qui deviendra...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

