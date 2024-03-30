Top track

Tinsley Ellis

Tinsley Ellis

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
$31

About

Tinsley Ellis has been immersed in music his whole life. Born in Atlanta 1957 and raised in southern Florida, he acquired his first guitar at age seven, inspired by seeing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. He took to guitar instantly, developing...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tinsley Ellis

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

