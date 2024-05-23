DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Lime Cordiale, Royel Otis & Two Doors Cinema Club
RUM JUNGLE
(Pop rock - Newcastle, AUS)
ABSOLUTELY ANYTIME
(Alternative indie - Londres, UK)
CAFÉ BIZARRE
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES
Ce t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.