Milena Galasso with THEA and Josie Beth

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with Strongroom in Shoreditch to welcome an exciting lineup on Saturday, January 13th, 2024. 7:30pm —> Doors

—> JOSIE BETH

—> THEA

—> MILENA GALASSO

MILENA GALASSO - Milena Galasso is a London-based singer-songwriter. Despite bei...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josie Beth, THEA

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

