Top track

Riciclette - Timmale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burn Baby Burn: viv3, liber3, danzanti

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyVarese
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Riciclette - Timmale
Got a code?

About

Burn Baby Burn • Viv3- Liber3- Danzanti

Serata di autofinanziamento FemVa

In previsione dello sciopero del prossimo 8 marzo, il collettivo FemVa è già alle prese con i preparativi per inondare ancora una volta le strade e le piazze di Varese, con voci e******...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi e FemVa
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.