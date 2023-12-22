DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
venerdì h 22,30
Ritratti, rumori è una performance per chitarra elettrica e sintetizzatore modulare. L’assetto compositivo è determinato dalla ricerca di un equilibrio dialettico tra premeditazione e improvvisazione, indagando su quale sia il numero minim...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.