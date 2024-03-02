DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KNOLL w/ NIGHTMARER, DEAFENING

The Griffin
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Las Vegas
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KNOLL (funeral grind from Tennessee) take over The Griffin in Las Vegas Saturday March 2nd with NIGHTMARER (avant-garde technical death metal from Portland) and DEAFENING!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Deafening, Nightmarer, Knoll

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

