Top track

LEAP - Where the Silence Goes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEAP - Intimate show

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 12 May 2024, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LEAP - Where the Silence Goes
Got a code?

About

After setting Europe on fire and pulverizing tickets in London for 5 shows in a row, Citizen Live is buzzin' to share this piece of news with you: LEAP is set to headline an intimate and exclusive show for the London family at the legendary Shacklewell Arm...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEAP

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.