DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After setting Europe on fire and pulverizing tickets in London for 5 shows in a row, Citizen Live is buzzin' to share this piece of news with you: LEAP is set to headline an intimate and exclusive show for the London family at the legendary Shacklewell Arm...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.