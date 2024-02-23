Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fetch - 2000s Party

HIFI Club
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.
Got a code?

About

LEEDS, WE MADE FETCH HAPPEN

After another sold out event So Fetch is coming back to Leeds for a night full of 00's magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.So Fetch is happening, playing all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Throwback Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HIFI Club

2 Central Rd, Leeds LS1 6DE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.