Plantoid + Support

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Take a look at the cover art for Plantoid’s debut album, the jazzy, prog-rock opus Terrapath. In a desolate, misty landscape, a massive half-vegetable, half-machine structure resembling a spaceship looms above figures shrouded in shadow. It’s weird and eer...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
Lineup

Plantoid

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

