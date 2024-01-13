DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Think You Should Dance! w/ FREE

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I Think You Should Dance! is back on the Second Saturday of every month hosted by FREE & friends. Disco, funk, boogie!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.