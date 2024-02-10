DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PROJECT ONE - Andiamo al Rave Party

Snodo Mandrione
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LINE UP

Special Guests:

Leo Anibaldi - Cannibald Records

Il Maestro Stefano Di Carlo - Sintethic Records

MCB Acid Lord - Techno Acid Live from Belgium

Dj Resident

Fabio Carboni - Project One

Fabio Marafino - Project One

Ricordiamo alla clientel...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Roma Città Aperta.

Lineup

Leo Anibaldi, Stefano Di Carlo, Fabio Carboni

Venue

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63, 00181 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

