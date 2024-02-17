DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gladrags presents: GAG!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyNottingham
About

Back by popular demand, Gladrags presents the second edition of 'Gag',

For this event we encourage the following dress-code:

Fet / Alternative / PVC / Fashion / Fantasy / Leather / Club Kid

Performances:

Co Kendrah – Smashlyn Monroe – Una Versa – Doxxi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gladrags.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

