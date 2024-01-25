DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hyperlison + Vouiz + Todd Yéni

L'international
Thu, 25 Jan, 11:45 pm
GigsParis
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rendez vous le 25 Janvier dés minuit à l'International avec HyperLison, Vouiz & Todd Yéni !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

