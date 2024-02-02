DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As the resident DJ of Grounded Theory, one of its founders, curator of its celebrated events, and a DJ of worldwide renown for ability and tastes, Henning Baer forged his enviable résumé with his own hands. Since its beginning in 2009, Grounded Theory has...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.