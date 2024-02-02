DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Henning Baer @ SMOKE & MIRRORS

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
As the resident DJ of Grounded Theory, one of its founders, curator of its celebrated events, and a DJ of worldwide renown for ability and tastes, Henning Baer forged his enviable résumé with his own hands. Since its beginning in 2009, Grounded Theory has...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Henning Baer

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

