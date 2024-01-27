DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CasaBonita

PLATFORM
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyDes Moines
About

CasaBonita lights up the dance floor every Saturday night!

Early Entry Before 11:00pm - FREE

Anytime Entry Ticket on DICE - $10

At The Door - $20

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

